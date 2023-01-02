Milan’s 2023 opens as 2022 ended: with bad news from the infirmary. And now it’s really a total emergency in attack, considering that the Rossoneri bulletin on the first day of the year sees Rebic involved – not lightly. In the friendly match on 30 December in Eindhoven, the Croatian reported that he suffered an “injury to an adductor muscle in his left thigh” and “will be re-evaluated with resonance in seven days”. Being in the presence of an injury, recovery times could be around three weeks, even if it is difficult to give a certain prognosis until re-evaluation.

For Pioli it is a very heavy tile because, right now, Giroud has just returned from the post-World Cup holidays (and the team, after the match in Salerno on 4 January, will be busy at the San Siro with Roma on the 8th), Origi he’s stopped due to a problem with his flexor and Ibra’s return is still a few weeks away. Rebic, in fact, was the most logical alternative to replace Giroud. At this point, Pioli has only a few options left for the centre-forward shirt: one can ask Giroud for a sacrifice, De Ketelaere false nine – an idea he was already toying with in the Dubai training camp – or trust in the 18-year-old Lazetic, who has so far gathered in first team seven minutes on the pitch. In short, you have to put your hands in your hair, also because the bad news doesn’t end there: Ballo-Touré also lost out with PSV. For him it is a “right acromioclavicular dislocation that requires surgical stabilization. The surgery will be performed tomorrow (Monday, ndr)”. Deputy Theo, at this point, effectively becomes Dest, as happened in Holland.