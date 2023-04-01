news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 01 – Atalanta beat Cremonese 3-1 in advance of the 28th matchday of Serie A and momentarily reaches fourth place against Milan, who will be guests of Napoli tomorrow. In the first half, the players from Bergamo took the lead through De Roon in the 44th minute, but at the start of the second half there was a draw for the Grigiorossi, on a penalty kick with Ciofani in the 10th minute.



In the 27th minute, Boga put the visitors ahead and in the stoppage time Hojlund fixed the result. Cremonese remains last with 13 points. (HANDLE).

