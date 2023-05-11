Home » Milan-Inter 0-2, goals from Dzeko and Mkhitaryan. Inzaghi sees the Champions League final, Pioli now needs a feat in the return leg
Milan-Inter 0-2, goals from Dzeko and Mkhitaryan. Inzaghi sees the Champions League final, Pioli now needs a feat in the return leg

Milan-Inter 0-2, goals from Dzeko and Mkhitaryan. Inzaghi sees the Champions League final, Pioli now needs a feat in the return leg

It’s a’Inter who has no mercy on anyone. To the team of Simone Inzaghi 11′ is enough to mortgage the final of Istanbul. They score Dzeko e Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu takes a devastating post and the Var takes away the penalty from Lautaro Martinez for a slight hold by Kjaer on the Argentine. This is the summary of an excellent first half for the Nerazzurri. For his part, Milan without Rafael Leao also lost Bennacer after 17 minutes. In place of the Algerian, a fundamental player on the Rossoneri chessboard, Stefano Pioli inserts Messiah. But the Devil’s game inevitably changes. Who has already been surprised twice. First on the Inter advantage, when Calhanoglu paints a great trajectory from a corner, Dzeko pounces on the ball, anticipates Calabria and unlocks the score. Only 3′ pass and Dimarco’s gallop on the left is picked up by Mkhitaryan, who slips into the middle (Tonali is late) and doubles up. Two slaps in the face for the Devil. Which risks collapse when Calhanoglu hits an incredible post from distance and Barella almost makes it 3-0 with a shot that Maignan rejects.

Milan tries in the second half but it’s not enough. Now a feat will be needed

In the second half Milan tried to reopen the match.

The first attempt is by Brahim Diaz who touches the post with a shot from around, then it is Messias who throws a good opportunity on the back. Maignan saves again, this time on Dzeko. Having narrowly escaped the danger, Milan came close to making it 2-1, but Tonali, on a good initiative by the newcomer Origi, hit the post. Inzaghi inserts Brozovic and Lukaku for Mkhitaryan and Dzeko and Inter regains vitality. It ends 0-2 and now Milan need a feat.

