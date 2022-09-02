The San Siro match is approaching: a few numbers to get us closer to the challenge, including previous matches, goals, penalties and yellow cards

April 19, 2022: the last face to face between Milan and Inter dates back to four and a half months ago, in the second leg of the Italian Cup. 3-0 Nerazzurri and final for Inzaghi’s men, who, however, will get the Scudetto blown a month later. The whole of last season was a long long-distance derby, now it’s time for a first – albeit partial – showdown.

Home taboo for the Rossoneri — Milan and Inter will compete on Saturday afternoon for the 177th time in Seria A (89 previously played formally at AC Milan). The balance in favor of Inter: 67 Nerazzurri successes, 53 for AC Milan. Trend that is maintained by analyzing the challenges at Milan’s home: 28 to 34). The last crossing in the field is that of February 5, 2022, with the double from Giroud which on balance earned the Scudetto to the men of Pioli. A first curiosity, Milan have not won a home derby since 2016, another era to watch the scorers: Alex, Bacca and Niang for the 3-0 final. Since then, three draws and three wins for Inter.

How much will you score? — As noted by Oddschecker, Milan and Inter have scored 474 goals in Serie A derbies (226 AC Milan, 248 Inter Milan): almost 2.70 per game. Could Saturday also be an Over 2.5 match? The bookies agree: the hypothesis that there are at least three goals on the final whistle is preferred. The odds are 1.72 on Planetwin, 1.75 on Sisal and Pokerstars, while the Under 2.5 goes from 1.95 on Sisal to Better to 2.02 on LeoVegas. Few doubts that the goals will come from both teams: the Goal bet reaches a maximum of 1.60 on Betfair and LeoVegas, while the No Goal is worth 2.30 on both Snai and LeoVegas. Who will be the scorers? Without Lukaku and Ibrahimovic (announced absent, the Swede) two important references are lost. The Calhanoglu bis is worth 5 on Sisal, but the logic says Giroud or Lautaro (both at 3, always on Sisal).

Penalties and “undisciplined” — A total of 19 penalties awarded to Inter and Milan last season (11 and 8 respectively), only one – to Milan – this year. Hot whistles even on Saturday afternoon? The eventuality of a penalty kick awarded to one of the two teams is quoted 2.75 on Sisal and Snai, against 1.35 in the opposite case. Speaking of penalties, pay attention to the yellow cards: Milan and Inter were among the most “good” last season, with 74 and 71 yellow cards respectively. But a derby is always a derby and in this sense the main suspects to end up on the referee’s notebook for the bookmakers are Bennacer (at 3 on Sisal) and Barella (at 3.25).

September 1, 2022 (change September 1, 2022 | 4:45 pm)

