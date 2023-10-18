Milan, Maguire emerges in defence, Roma on a tip from Mourinho, Mckennie towards renewal, Lotito’s promise to Felipe Anderson

Milan, surprise solution for the defense?

A sensational hypothesis emerges for Milan’s winter transfer market. In fact, as reported by several British sources, the Rossoneri club, thanks to Kjaer’s ailments and Kalulu’s tendency towards muscle injury, have every intention of strengthening their package of central defenders in the repair window and would have his eye on Manchester United’s Maguire. The English defender, born in ’93, had rejected West Ham’s tight court in the summer to play his cards at Manchester United but the start of the Red Devils’ season has effectively put him on the sidelines. The boy has only made 4 appearances this season, only two of which as a starter. If the situation persists, Maguire is ready to ask for a transfer in January. Furlani and Moncada are ready to ask for the central defender on loan with the right to buy, a possible formula given the expiry of the contract set for 30 June 2025.

Frankly, despite the favorable conditions for his arrival and his reputation as the second highest paid defender in history, the Maguire operation would be difficult to understand at Milan. The Rossoneri, as reported across the Channel, would like to replicate the Smalling operation carried out by Roma but in this case the caliber of the player seems decidedly different. Following the Rossoneri logic of recent years, the Rossoneri would do well to wait and develop the young Pellegrino, who arrived in the summer from Platense for 3.5 million euros plus bonuses. A new Kalulu on the horizon?

Rome, Mourinho’s focus is on the defence

Roma’s decidedly subdued start to the season, with only 11 points won in the league in the first 8 games net of two consecutive victories in the Europa League group, has exposed the Giallorossi’s defensive problems. The injuries of Smalling and Llorente, the long-term hospitalization of Kumbulla and the difficult adaptation of Ndicka prevented Mourinho from recreating the solidity typical of the Portuguese teams. Precisely for this reason, as reported by Corriere dello Sport, the former Inter player would have asked Tiago Pinto to intervene in the January transfer market. There are three objectives: Solet of Salzburg, Chalobah of Chelsea and especially Dier of Tottenham. The latter is the easiest to take: his contract with Spurs expires at the end of the season and relegated to the sidelines at the start of the championship, Dier is a Mourinho’s ball. The track can take off in a short time even if the almost probable farewell of the Special One at the end of the season complicates things.

Dier would be the classic blow to Mourinho. Experienced but still relatively young (he was born in 1994), he would bring to the Giallorossi’s defense that bit of experience at a high level that could turn Roma’s defensive phase around. A lot will depend on the Friedkins’ desire to please a coach who is very close to leaving but a good placing in the league and the passage of the round in the cup could push the owners to make a sacrifice.

Juve, a surprise renewal is coming

There could be a surprise renewal at Juve. As reported by calciomercato.com Indeed, Mckennie, an American midfielder born in 1998, would have convinced Allegri at the start of the season so much so as to push the coach to propose to Giuntoli the extension of the former Schalke 04’s contract currently expiring in 2025. Mckennie’s story is particular: in the summer, after the failed loan to Leeds culminating in relegation, he was considered redundant and a bargaining chip. The permanence and flexibility of the boy, employed by Allegri not only as a midfielder but also as a right winger, effectively turned his adventure in black and white. We are working on an adjustment until 2026 with an option for the following season.

The Bianconeri’s move would also have logic from a motivational point of view: at a time when the club is about to lose Pogba and Fagioli due to off-field affairs, making the boy responsible with a renewal could increase his motivation and performance on the pitch. From this point of view, Allegri’s work will be fundamental: Mckennie has always been a boy with great potential, however held back by his inability to consistently stay on track throughout the season. The definitive maturation happens right here.

Lazio, Lotito’s promise to Felipe Anderson appears

The intricate story of the renewal of Felipe Anderson’s contract with Lazio is enriched with a new chapter. As reported by Corriere dello Sport in fact, there is no progress reported for the extension of the agreement currently expiring in 2024 with the Brazilian who, although still giving priority to the Biancocelesti, in two months would be free to sign on a free transfer with one of the many interested clubs between Europe and Saudi Arabia. The winger, Sarri’s protégé, would be annoyed by the failure to respect the promise made to him by Lotito two years ago. In fact, at the time of his return to Formello, Felipe Anderson had lowered his salary from 3.5 million to 2.5 million with the certainty given to him by the owner that he would return to that figure with the subsequent renewal. Today, however, Lotito is putting three million euros net on the table, a figure considered too low.

After the farewell of Milinkovic-Savic, losing Felipe Anderson too, to zero, could be a sensational own goal for Lotito who in the space of two years would see two of the pillars of Sarri’s Lazio collapse. The hope for all the Biancoceleste people is that the situation settles down and that Anderson signs the extension until 2027. Otherwise, the relationship with Sarri too, already not very solid in itself, it could crack further.

Share this: Facebook

X

