Bad Bunny, review of Nobody Knows What’s Going to Happen Tomorrow (2023)

I guess there are sacrifices that are worth it. Bad Bunny He had not released an honest album since his first work, the magnificent “X 100PRE”which symbolized, at the same time, the beginning of his journey to be the most important Latin American artist of his generation and, therefore, one of the greatest in the world, as well as the end of the Latin trap boom as it was we knew: that genre that helped him rise to the top of the charts with each and every one of his releases between 2016 and 2019. Between 2016 and 2023.

Bad Bunny He is, clearly, one of the most complete composers in the Spanish language of recent decades. Unlike most of his genre peers, and in general, unlike most artists mainstream of the world, all the songs of Bad Bunny They are signed by Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. Five albums in three and a half years have propelled Bad Bunny from the recognition of fans of the urban genre to being one of the five most listened to artists on the planet, and obviously, the first in Spanish. However, he has achieved it by emptying his speech of his own personality, the one that helped him win over the public in his early days. “A Summer Without You” It is the mainstream album par excellence of urban music in Spanish; “YHLQMDLG” a necessary work of experimentation in the genre lacking in soul and “The Last Tour of the World” an obvious creative blip in his career. Three jobs that involve the assault of Bad Bunny to the world music podium, and that force a resigned listening to the fans who accompanied him from his first steps. Bad Bunny He has spent four years making reggaeton for an audience that always hated reggaeton. That journey ends with “No one knows what will happen tomorrow.”

The one from Puerto Rico presents an album of twenty-two songs that are not only among his best songs to date, but is what is known in the world as a “no skip”. Those works that do not accept skipping a single song. Capable of combining artists from across the genre spectrum, Bad Bunny It gives space to emerging artists like Young Miko or Luar La L; to established stars like Feid and classics like Ñengo or Arcángel. A complete work that wants to reward the listener who grew up listening to reggaeton and other derivatives of hip hop made in Puerto Rico. “no one knows what is going to happen tomorrow” is an album in which we listen to the Bad Bunny more honest for a long time; Speaking from the heart and with sincerity about fame, sex, love and money, Bad Bunny presents his best lyrics, showing himself in full creative maturity and with enough muscle to defend almost an hour and a half of album from originality and the depth.

This is a maximalist album that explores all the thought and creative universe of a Bad Bunny that is explicit enough (in every sense) to identify messages about the most recent period of his life without giving up excellence in writing. Direct in substance and elaborate in form. Lyrically we are facing one of the best albums of the genre. “CANDY B IS BACK”, “NADIE SABE”, “FINA”, “MONCAO” o “NEW PHONE” These are just five examples of the level in the bars of a Bad Bunny who won the favor of the public like this, rather than making the whole world dance. “THANKS FOR NOTHING” o “BLACK DOG” They are a perfect hybridization between cockiness and twerking without abandoning the codes of the street; and as the cherry on top of the Easter Egg we have the funny detail that “UN PREVIEW”the theme with which this work began to be announced and which serves to close it, turns out to be the first theme of the next work by Bad Bunnycloser to the reggaeton that he had been practicing in recent times. Bad Bunny He knows he is a legendary artist (as he never tires of repeating) and he likes to leave these curiosities for fans who know how to find them.

“Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow.” It is a milestone in the career of Bad Bunnywho unlike other artists knows how to turn the ship’s direction after having ventured into the most mainstream and decaffeinated universes of the genre before his identity was blurred and, at the same time, serves as a plea (every great artist carries an implicit poetics in his work) to justify his very high rate of composition and the little prior publicity that his projects need.

Benito, hyperactive and compulsively productive, manages to immerse the public in a state of expectation just by posting a tweet. Now he returns to signing more than twenty songs in a project (each one of them is a source of income for the remains, of course) and continues his path to becoming what J Balvin did not have time to be: the biggest artist of the world speaking in Spanish. We must celebrate the global impact of music in Spanish thanks to artists like him. Benito signs an album that is at the same time a return to his origins and a reflection of the evolution in his artistic practice. Bad Bunny He got it right this time, beautifully, and it was complicated; This boy is made of a different stuff: with him, it is true that no one knows what will happen tomorrow.

