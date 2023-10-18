Home » AUSL | Communication and press
10/16/2023 – The Parma Local Health Authority joins the World Menopause Day and offers free services to women experiencing this phase of their lives.

Wednesday October 18thwomen will be able to undergo gynecological examination and ultrasound insured by the professionals of Menopause space at the Casa della Salute Parma centre, in Largo Natale Palli, n. 1 from 8.30 to 13.30 and from 14.30 to 18.30, until seats last. Reservation and doctor’s request are not necessary.

It is an initiative of the Local Health Authority of Parma as part of the Menopause open day promoted by Onda Foundation.

THE MENOPAUSE SPACE

Gynecologists who are experts in this particular area and midwives from the family counseling center are dedicated to the Menopause Space. The service makes use of other specialists, such as psychologists and other professionals, with the aim of providing personalized assessment and treatment in the various areas connected with menopause problems.

The Service offers help to women over 50 or diagnosed with early menopause to deal with any symptoms present and also to prevent the appearance of future diseases or symptomatic manifestations. More information

