12/24

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao. All. Pioli

Pioli insists on the 4-3-3 and confirms the formation seen against Barcelona. The only exception is the presence of Kalulu on the right in place of Florenzi (and the injured Calabria) The latest signings from the bench Okafor, Chukwueze and Musah, aggregated to the team after returning from the American tour Krunic in the center half, Reijnders and Loftus Cheek the midfielders. Pulisic plays wide on the right

