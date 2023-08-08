The Promise Spanish advances (choc): who is declared dead

From Spain come the previews de The promise: what’s going to happen? Someone will be declared dead.

The promise confirms itself as one of the most popular soaps of this summer 2023. The fiction originally from Spain has conquered the Italian public who can no longer do without Jana’s adventures in search of her lost family every day. But something unexpected is about to arrive on Canale 5what is it about?

The brand new Mediaset acquisition arrives from Spain and is confirmed as a more than resounding success. For a few weeks now viewers never leave the screen to watch the intrigues and love triangles which see the characters of the protagonists The promise.

Directly from Spain there are some advances that are difficult to ignore, above all because they concern two of the most loved characters of the whole soap: Jana and Manuel. The two seem to have had no peace since the Marquis’s son asked Jimena de Los Infantes to become his wife. The wedding, however, has the sole purpose of saving the Ezquerdo family from bankruptcy. But that is not all!

The Promise, the advances from Spain are shocking

Hapless protagonist Jana is one step away from discovering the truth about her family, but love keeps her from her plans. It is precisely the young woman, who entered La Promessa in the role of waitress, who is the recipient of a letter sent by Manuel. In fact, the young man has a deep feeling for Jana, so much so that he wrote her a letter asking her to run away together. Too bad, however, that the girl will never read the letter, because of Maria.

Jana and Manuel in a soap scene – IG profile picture @lapromessaofficial- Fashionsoaptv.it

In fact, the woman not only tries to push the two lovers away but to do so she chooses the worst path. Just her he narcotized Jana into inhaling chloroform, unbeknownst to Manuel. The son of the Marquis Ezquerdo, for his part, is about to meet a cruel fate.

Having already escaped death once, due to the plane crash from which he emerged unscathed thanks to Jana, Manuel will be the protagonist of the next episodes. As reported by it.blastingnews.com, the boy will believe that he has not received an answer from Jana, who never received the letter. Disappointed and hurt, Manuel will go out by plane at night, making people fear the worst.

In fact, the young man he will be given first for missing and then for dead, unleashing despair in the Ezquerdo family. Duke Josè, Jimena’s father, will learn the news through a phone call.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

