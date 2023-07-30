Milan, Musah is the eighth shot: who arrives now?

Yunus Musah it’s the eighth shot on the Rossoneri transfer market, but Furlani has no intention of stopping. In fact, Milan wants to complete the squad with a full-back and another shot in attack. All while also working on the exits. In fact, the management is giving a new face to the squad available to Pioli

Messias away from Inter: 70%

The portal calciomercato.comreports that Besiktas are pressing on after Rebic Messiah. The Turkish club would have offered one million against a request for three million. There is a willingness to close on the part of both companies, therefore contacts will continue. The deal could unlock next week.

De Ketelaere via dal Milan: 10%

The situation of The Ketelaere remains in the balance. The Belgian is out of the club’s plans and is looking for a solution. CDK is not convinced by the Psv option. The portal tuttomercatoweb.com, relaunches the Atalanta idea which, after the sale of Hojlund, has money to reinvest. At the moment there is nothing concrete, but it could be an idea.

Musah al-Milan: 100%

The Gazzetta dello Sport reports the details of the operation Moses al Milan. The Rossoneri will pay the American 20 million euros while the player will sign a 5-year contract. The now ex Valencia player will return to Italy after eleven years. Between 2008 and 2012 he played for Giorgione, a club of excellence. A surprising journey for a midfielder who was already a protagonist at the last World Cup. Musah will then compose the midfield with Reijnders and Loftus-Cheek.

Calafiori to Milan: 50%

Il Milan he would break the hesitation and choose Calafiori as Deputy Hernandez. The Sports Courier reports that the Rossoneri are ready to present an offer for the former Roma that would have overcome the initial doubts. THEHis purchase is linked to the sale of Ballo-Tourè which includes Bologna and Werder Bremen. Once the Senegalese has left the scene, an offer for Calafiori will be presented.

Suitcase to Milan: 20%

Il Milan continue to monitor the situation Alejo Veliz. The Argentine could be yet another blow in attack once Origi is out. The portal tuttomercatoweb.comreports that the Rossoneri would be ready to sink the blow to burn the competition. Turin is strong on Veliz and would have presented an offer of 6 million plus bonuses to Rosario Central, which was rejected. Furlani Veliz likes it: it could be the last piece to complete Pioli’s attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

