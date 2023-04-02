Theo Hernandez is one of the pillars of Milan. The Frenchman, who arrived in 2019 from Real Madrid, last year renewed his contract until 2026, demonstrating his attachment to the Rossoneri colours. However, if Pioli’s team does not qualify for the next Champions League, he could be sacrificed. There is no shortage of suitors to the French and if he were to be put on the market, Milan expects to collect at least 70 million. At the moment this is only a possibility, but, in the meantime, the first requests have to be registered. This is why Maldini has entered the race for Grimaldo. However, it’s not just the full-back issue that holds the court at Milan. Maldini continues to look for players capable of raising the technical rate of the squad.

Ibrahimovic via dal Milan: 90%

The new injury rushed to Zlatan Ibrahimovic could effectively put an end to the Swede’s second adventure with the Rossoneri. The Swede has played just 144 minutes in Serie A this season, too little to justify a new contract. Since returning to Milan, he has missed 91 races due to various ailments and the number is set to increase. For this reason, while acknowledging the great charisma that the player has in the locker room, the paths of Ibra and Milan could divide again.

Hernandez via dal Milan: 30%

Theo Hernandez can he leave Milan? The Frenchman is doing very well in Milan and feels part of the Rossoneri project, however, several European clubs have their eyes on him. In particular, Manchester City and PSG have asked for information. The French club has already done a survey with the player’s entourage. For the Rossoneri, Hernandez is a fixed point who could only leave in the event of a crazy offer, but his future depends on qualifying for the Champions League. If Pioli’s team doesn’t hit the target, the Frenchman’s fate won’t be so certain.

Fans of al Milan: 35%

For the attack, the Milan seems to have rekindled relations for Openda Laws. The Belgian centre-forward from Lens, author of the winning goal against Rennes in this round of Ligue1, is scoring regularly, earning the attention of several clubs. Given the difficulties in reaching targets such as Balogun, Beto and Okafor, Maldini has returned to dialogue with the former Vitesse’s agent, scorer of 15 goals in this Ligue1. The cost of the card, around 20 million euros, seems a reasonable figure for a player born in 2000. This is why Milan is gaining more and more support.

Torreira to AC Milan: 25%

The rumors about a possible return to Italy of turret they are becoming more and more insistent. According to the Turkish press, the Milan he would be thinking of signing the Uruguayan for next season. Maldini has noticed how the team is too dependent on Bennacer and would have intended to support the Algerian with another player of level. Torreira has quickly become a staple of Galatasaray, but in the next transfer market he could leave for around 15 million. At the moment the Rossoneri’s interest seems to be a simple interest, but it cannot be excluded that it could turn into something else.

Grimaldo to Milan: 20%

Just to protect himself from a possible sale of Hernandez, the Milan would do a survey with Grimaldo. The Spaniard will leave Benfica free, to the point that the Super Eagles are already working hard to replace him and have bet on a former Rossoneri. Let’s talk about Kerkez, Lazio’s executioner in the Conference League. The Hernandez-Grimaldo-Kerkez triangle could therefore move the next marketalthough now this is only a guess.

David Luciani