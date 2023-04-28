Real Madrid will introduce Bellingham or be competed by Liverpool – yqqlm

Original title: Real Madrid will introduce Bellingham or be competed by Liverpool

According to Spanish media Marca, Real Madrid will use their strategy of signing Aurelian Joan Armeni last year to try to introduce England midfielder Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is also a target for Premier League giants Liverpool.

With his extraordinary talent, Bellingham has risen rapidly in recent years and has become one of the most promising and valuable young players in European football. This makes him the target of many giants, including Liverpool and Real Madrid. Real Madrid intends to follow the pattern of signing Joan Armeni last year to fight for Bellingham, and Bellingham himself is inclined to join Liverpool.

Jude Bellingham has been the talk of the town since breaking into the Birmingham City club’s first team years ago. The 19-year-old broke multiple records at St Andrews, with Birmingham having his shirt returned following his departure. But since joining Dortmund in July 2020, his value has skyrocketed.

The England international has become a key figure for his club and country over the past three years Moreover, the teenage sensation has been solid in the 2022/23 season, directly contributing 18 goals so far. Bellingham’s progress has not gone unnoticed, with Liverpool and Real Madrid among his potential suitors.

Acquiring Bellingham will not be easy for Liverpool. This comes as the Reds plan to part ways with several midfielders in the summer transfer window. As such, Liverpool will have to be in the market for multiple midfielders. So they can’t shell out nine figures for a player. Still, they’re keen to sign the teenage prodigy.

Furthermore, recent reports claim that Bellingham wants to join Liverpool this summer. He has even informed Dortmund that he wants to move to Liverpool when he leaves Signal Iduna Park. However, Real Madrid will hope to beat the Merseyside club for Bellingham.

Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid may even offer a partial swap deal to sign the 19-year-old. And Real Madrid may adopt “Joan Armeni tactics” to ensure the introduction of Bellingham this summer.

Marca claim that, as in the case of Joan Armeni, Real Madrid are likely to send a delegation to discuss a deal with the Englishman. This helps them gain recognition from the French.

Interestingly, Liverpool were keen to sign Joan Armeni last summer before Real Madrid snatched him up. And this year, it will be interesting to see if a similar strategy helps Madrid snatch Bellingham from Liverpool.

However, as Bellingham's club, Dortmund will never let go of such an important player easily. The difference between the two parties on the transfer fee may have a large gap. If he finally joins Liverpool, considering the changes in Liverpool's midfield this season, Bellingham is expected to quickly become the main force and play an important role under Klopp. And if he joins Real Madrid, Bellingham will also face greater opportunities and stages to further improve himself and compete with more world-class stars.

