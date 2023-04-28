AT THE ESTENSE CASTLE IMBARCARDERO WE TALK ABOUT EYE SURGERY

On Friday 28 April 2023, starting at 2.00 pm, the Conference on the “New Frontiers in Ophthalmology”. This is an initiative proposed by Surgical Medical Society of Ferrarain collaboration with theFerrara Academy of Sciences.

The scientific appointment will be opened by the greeting of dr. Roberto ZoppellariPresident of the Surgical Medical Society, by prof Alessandra FioccaPresident of the Academy of Sciences, by prof Laura RamaciottiRector of the University, and by prof Rosa Maria GaudioVice President of the Order of Physicians and Surgeons.

This will be followed by the “Prolusion” by prof. Adolfo Sebastianiformer Director of the Eye Clinic and former Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of Ferrara.

At the Conference, open to all, the most will be presented recent innovations in the field of clinic and surgery, both of the anterior and posterior segment of the eyewith particular attention to corneal and vitreoretinal surgery.

In fact, the event intends to underline the scientific and technical innovations of the specialists in the ophthalmology sector operating in the province of Ferrara, under the guidance of Prof. Marco Muracurrent Director of the Cona Eye Clinic and scientific director of the conference itself.