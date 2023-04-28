BIOSTAR Mini Pro series mini PCs are now on sale! Small size and powerful performance!

April 28, 2023, Taipei, Taiwan – BIOSTAR, an international manufacturer of high-end motherboards, gaming and computer peripherals, recently released the Mini Pro series MP-J4125 and MT-J6412 mini-computers, which can meet consumer demand. Or the needs of different application scenarios.

MP-J4125 adopts Intel ® Celeron ® J4125 processor, equipped with DDR4-8GB high-speed memory, equipped with BIOSTAR 120/256/512GB SSD solid-state hard drive and Intel UHD Graphics 600 graphics chip, and the case size is 23.5 x 18.5 x 7 CM and lightweight The body supports multiple operating systems such as Windows and Linux. In addition, it also has low power consumption design, supports dual display output, fanless design, 4K display, equipped with COM interface, supports RS232 and so on. MP-J4125 can be smoothly applied in various fields such as education, government, POS, industrial applications, KIOSK, etc., especially in network teaching in campuses and as a general separate POS machine. The screen and the host can be maintained separately and do not occupy Space is the perfect choice for system users or campus projects!

The MT-J6412 adopts the Intel ® Celeron ® J6412 processor, equipped with DDR4-8GB high-speed memory, BIOSTAR 120GB SSD solid-state hard disk, and Intel UHD Graphics graphics chip. 19.3 x 4.5 CM, ideal for special purpose projects where space is limited. Support multiple operating systems such as Windows 10 and Linux Ubuntu 20.04. It also has Intel J6412 quad-core 2.6G processor, TDP 10W low power consumption fanless mute design, built-in dual Gigabit LAN Ethernet network, suitable for use as a network node application host. Equipped with COM interface and supports RS232/422/485 at the same time, it is suitable for POS cash register, ticket issuing machine, ordering machine, etc. With features such as 4G/5G SIM expansion, it is suitable for outdoor devices. Using SIM cards for network connection, such as KIOSK multimedia business machines, flight display machines at stations and aircraft terminals, mobile medical vehicle application hosts, etc., can be used in a wide range of applications and multi-functional applications.



The MP-J4125 and MT-J6412 mini PCs of the BIOSTAR brand continue to sell well. They not only provide complete solutions for multi-level needs, but also have powerful performance in a compact size and are suitable for various application scenarios to meet the needs of users. , is an excellent choice for general consumers, system users, government or campus projects, etc.!

Shopping link:

MP-J4125 Spec Sheet

name Biostar MiNi PRO MP-J4125 Business Mini PC model MP-J4125 processor Intel Celeron J4125 Quad Core @2.7 GHz motherboard BIOSTAR J4125NHU graphics chip Intel UHD Graphics 600 Memory DDR4 -8GB high-speed memory store Support SATA III (6Gb/s) / M.2 (M Key) solid state drive BIOSTAR SSD -120GB/256GB/512GB Case size 23.5 x 18.5 x 7 CM (LxWxH) transformer Input: 100-240V~50/60Hz 1.7A , Output: 60W (12V/5A) System Support Windows 10 (64bit) /11 (64bit) / Linux Warranty Period one year ※This machine does not include a keyboard and mouse group, and does not include an operating system, which needs to be purchased separately.

MT-J6412 Specification Sheet

name Biostar MiNi PRO MT-J6412 Industrial Application Computer model MT-J6412 processor Intel J6412 Quad [email protected] GHz motherboard BIOSTAR J6412 graphics chip Intel UHD Graphics Memory DDR4 -8GB high-speed memory store Support SATA III (6Gb/s) / M.2 (M Key) solid state drive BIOSTAR SSD 120GB Case size 19.6 x 19.3 x 4.5 CM (LxWxH) power supply 12V transformer input System Support Windows 10 (64bit) / Linux Ubuntu 20.04 Warranty Period one year ※This machine does not include a keyboard and mouse group, and does not include an operating system, which needs to be purchased separately.

