Apple releases trailer for third season of crime drama Slow Horses

Apple Releases Trailer for Third Season of Slow Horses

Apple has finally released the trailer for the highly-anticipated third season of its crime drama Slow Horses. The show is set to return to Apple TV+ on November 29, 2023, with Gary Oldman reprising his role as Jackson Lamb and leading his band of misfit spies on a mission to save the world while being hunted by MI5.

The synopsis for the show’s third season sets the stage for an intense and action-packed storyline. A romantic contact in Istanbul threatens to reveal MI5 secrets buried in London. When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught up in a conspiracy that threatens the future of Sloughhouse and MI5 itself.

The third season of Slow Horses will premiere as a double-episode premiere on November 29th and will continue to be released weekly until the finale arrives on December 29th.

Fans can check out the trailer for the third season on Apple TV+ and get ready for an exciting and immersive viewing experience. Stay tuned for more updates and mark your calendars for the return of Slow Horses!

Source: Gamereactor.cn

