Keeping fit has never been so much fun: the swimsuit rehearsal will be a real success, it’s guaranteed

Exercising while having fun is the magic formula for keeping fit and having a long and healthy life, thanks to the new revolutionary console it will finally be possible to defeat bosses and extra kilos.

Quell is the new console that allows you to burn more calories than a gym session as it is made up of controllers that are decidedly more interactive than the others that can be associated with devices already on the market, offering an intense and stimulating workout.

With Quell you have the possibility to knock down monsters in a fantasy world through fights highly studied by experts in the fitness sector, including exercises that do not exclude any muscle group, a session with Quell is therefore comparable to intense physical activity.

The games on the console can beand adjusted according to your physical condition and based on their athletic base, the motion sensors installed on the controllers are extremely sensitive enough to recognize even the smallest movement.

The exercises and game sessions have been studied in order to promote weight loss and cardio activity, in fact the heartbeat is always clearly visible on the screen, where you can check your heartbeat according to the intensity of your physical activity.

How to use Quell to lose weight and keep fit

Based on your strength and skill, you will be able to progress through the levels of the game, receiving new rewards from time to time with which to explore and always meet new bosses. Levels can be played in both single player that a multiplayer online. Progress will be extremely linked to the quality of the activity performed.

L’Workout effectiveness will be calculated by the Quell controllers which in addition to having an anchoring cuff connect directly to a belt fixed to the waist, thanks to which the program will be able to recognize every movement and the relative force applied to the blow. By recording the movements for each session and comparing them with the heartbeats, Quell will be able to show a reliable estimate of the calories burned.

The innovative idea was implemented by Cameron Brookhouse and can already be pre-ordered on the official website at the discounted cost of $329. The Quell Collector’s Edition allows the user to have access to a year of content (including future ones), special gloves to show off in-game and also a physical book to be discovered entitled “The Art of Quell”.

