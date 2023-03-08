Milan drew 0-0 against Tottenham in the second leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and progressed to the quarter-finals thanks in part to a 1-0 first leg win. Antonio Conte’s Tottenham needed to overturn the defeat suffered in Milan, but at home they did not go beyond the draw ending the game with ten players following the dismissal of defender Cristian Romero. Milan will thus return to play the quarter-finals of the Champions League after eleven years.

In the other game of the evening Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain as they had done in the first leg and qualified for the quarter-finals with a 3-0 aggregate result. The other teams already qualified for the quarterfinals are Chelsea and Benfica, while the last four will be decided in next week’s matches, in which Napoli and Inter will also be involved.