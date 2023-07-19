Milan, Reijnders signs a contract until 2028 – Football

Tijjani Reijnders is officially a Milan player: the AC Milan club bought the Dutch midfielder from Az Alkmaar, making him sign a contract on 30 June 2028. Born in 1998, Reijnders boasts 105 appearances in the Eredivise, with 9 goals and 11 assists. On 29 May, he was called up for the first time to the senior national team for the Nations League final four. With the deal closed for around 20 million euros plus bonuses, Milan have the number 14 shirt ready for Reijnders.

