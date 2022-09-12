Victory of character of Milan who, outnumbered for the whole second half due to the expulsion of his top man, Leao, finds the strength to conquer Marassi by pairing Napoli at the top of the standings, waiting for the Atalanta match. Immediately lively game with the teams fighting openly.

A chance each with Leao in the 2 ‘and Leris in the 5’ but in the 8 ‘the good shot succeeds in Milan: Leao bursts from the left, Giroud and De Ketelaere work the ball in the area, again Leao touches for Messias who beats Audero. Cold hit Sampdoria reacts immediately: on the 12th minute Djuricic’s splendid right-footed shot and full crossbar, Maignan could hardly have intervened.

The Rossoneri advantage set the match on fire: Leao was yellow in the 17th minute for an elbow in attack. Certainly not to hurt the opponent, but an inevitable price tag. Milan begins to manage and Sampdoria are enterprising but the Rossoneri (among whom Pobega stands out) are ruthless and at 22 ‘they also have the illusion of doubling: first goal for De Ketelaere on a cross from Leao, Audero and the Belgian come out very badly he just has to touch the ball in the net. The action seems ok but after three minutes the Var cancels it for an offside.

The escaped danger galvanizes Sampdoria: at 39 ‘Sabiri’s cross, Rincon off well, but does not find the door. No luck response from Hernandez two minutes later: high shot. At 43 ‘double chance of the lively Giroud: first Audero is good who reacts promptly to the touch of the Frenchman in the small area.

Giroud tries again a few seconds later, but can’t find the door. Shock start of the second half for Milan: in the 47th minute Leao tries an overhead kick but involuntarily hits Ferrari’s face. Dangerous game and second yellow for Rafa who leaves the team in 10. Now the game is going uphill for Milan but they don’t give up: in the 53rd minute Messias becomes dangerous and two minutes later the Dorian Ferrari gets a warning. The pressure of the Ligurians becomes heavy for Milan in numerical inferiority and in the 57th minute the draw arrives: Djuricic is very good at cutting at the near post and heads ahead of everyone, mocking Maignan. Pioli immediately runs to take cover and cover himself: Messias out for Tomori. The choice of the coach, however, does not change the attitude of the Italian champions who return to the advantage in the 68th minute: Giroud gets a penalty for handball and transforms him. AC Milan’s second goal hits Sampdoria hard, struggling to become dangerous and the swirl of substitutions breaks up the game favoring the Rossoneri. At 87, however, a sensational double opportunity for Sampdoria: Maignan para su Gabbiadini. It is the last chance, Milan manages the final in order making the coach Doriano Giampaolo nervous, expelled for protests. –