The AC Milan team returns to Italy after ten days of sweat in the Emirates. Lights and shadows: let’s see them in detail

A coach who speaks to his team gathered in the middle of the field is normal. A coach who speaks to his team gathered in the middle of the field for more than five minutes is something less usual. It means that it was necessary to deepen certain speeches and transmit certain coordinates. Pioli thus concluded the ten-day Emirate, with a plenary speech in the midfield circle of the Dubai Police Club Stadium, the structure that hosted Milan’s work in Dubai. How was the retreat in the UAE? Lights and shadows, as is normal when the championship is away for so long.

What worked — Pioli is undoubtedly happy from an athletic point of view. Being able to work at 25 degrees instead of 5, as part of a retreat where you are together 24/7, is an added value in terms of recharging your muscles and staying on track. “We have re-proposed the things that are done during the summer period”, explained his deputy, Murelli. Including those double sessions that become difficult to do during the current season. Especially when the season is compressed like this. It was played every three days in autumn, and will start again every three days in January, with the Devil engaged on four fronts: championship, Champions League, Supercoppa di Lega (derby on the 18th), Coppa Italia. That’s why it was essential to carry out a targeted job which, as far as the technical staff arrives, succeeded as it should. Loads of a certain size, which made themselves felt in the legs of several players. The two tests – both lost – with Arsenal and Liverpool did not deliver a real character, someone who stood out particularly for ideas and brilliance, but they did highlight some elements among the aggregate Primavera. Above all Bozzolan, left-back born in 2004, and Youns El Hilali (not to be confused with his brother Mattia), winger in 2003: guys with clear personalities and tactical ideas, who have carved out important and well-spent minutes for themselves. The commercial part also worked well in the Emirates: the Rossoneri club announced the renewal with Emirates at its “home”, since it is the Dubai air carrier. A three-year renewal that has seen the proceeds doubled – from 15 to 30 million a year – in the via Aldo Rossi coffers. As a corollary, many other initiatives, such as the one in the store of the technical sponsor Puma. See also Milan, Elliott's purchases are a gold mine: From Theo to Leao, from Maignan to Kalulu

What went wrong — Well, of course the results. Two games, two defeats, although the opponents were of the highest rank: Premier League leaders Arsenal and Liverpool. Two goals scored and six conceded aren’t great, even if these are tests comparable to the summer ones in terms of context and workloads behind them. Beyond the sinking in the second half against Liverpool, which may be physiological, once again the difference in pace and intensity compared to the English team was evident, which is worrying considering the nationality of the opponent in the round of 16 of the Champions League in mid-February. Sore spot, once again, even the infirmary. Prominent names involved in the last few days: Maignan and Origi. The concern for the goalkeeper is great because the recovery didn’t go as planned, the left calf doesn’t respond as it should and therefore times will lengthen. by how much? The fact that no indications from the Rossoneri medical staff filter feeds the uncertainty, so much so as to make Sportiello’s arrival effective as early as January. It also seems like an endless ordeal for Origi: he is now struggling with a flexor problem, after arriving injured from Liverpool and the subsequent inflammation of the hamstring. With Giroud on vacation after the World Cup, the Belgian should have been the first alternative. The opportunity to finally take flight even in the Rossoneri. He should have.

