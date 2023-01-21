Home Sports Milan, the president of the New York Yankees enters the Milan board of directors
Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees president Randy Levine has joined AC Milan’s board of directors.
Levine served the New York Yankees for more than 20 years and was instrumental in the development of the new Yankee Stadium, completed in 2009, the year of the last championship win.

“Randy is a top professional in sports and entertainment,” said the president of AC Milan Paolo Scaroni -. His experience and expertise will complement ours, contributing to the club’s growth journey and creating opportunities to expand its global appeal.”

US investment firm RedBird Capital joined forces with the owners of the New York Yankees in August last year to complete the 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) acquisition of champions AC Milan of Italy of Serie A in the 2021-22 season.

