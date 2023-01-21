By Editorial EL PILÓN

Through a public tender, the Valledupar Mayor’s Office will purchase two vehicles for the new Valledupar Official Fire Department.

The administration will purchase a quick service vehicle with equipment and a tank machine. For this, you will invest $1,484 million.

It should be remembered that in May 2021 the municipality created the Official Valledupar Fire Department in the face of constant volunteer corps crisisas stated by the General Secretary of the Municipality, Luis Galvis.

“We cannot be with citizen concern in times of drought, when there are so many forest fires that appear and the capsizing, but concentrate on the implementation of all the tools that exist for this service to be provided”, the official asserted months ago.