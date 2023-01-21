Home Health EMERGENCY AID OF SAN SEVERO LEFT TO ITSELF – La Gazzetta di San Severo – News of Capitanata
The city hospital offers health assistance services to a catchment area of ​​no small importance. Unfortunately, for too long, disservices of all kinds have been the order of the day. There is a hidden direction that hovers between political and corporate management that wants to downgrade the hospital. This is now accepted even by those less accustomed to health management issues. The city Emergency Department has to deal every day with: medical and nursing staff not sufficient to cover the shifts, a user who is too often aggressive towards the health professionals, disservices of all sorts caused by inefficient management of the hospital management. It is not only the health professionals who pay the consequences, but also the patients. The cleaning of the waiting room is an example of concrete sloppiness. “Two days ago, I went to the emergency room to accompany my husband. While waiting I could only notice the state of abandonment and dirt in which the waiting room was pouring. Not to mention the state of the bathroom. The hand sanitizing point was also missing. A really bad business card. It’s not even sure. There were two addicts sleeping there. Luckily, a security guard waited with us for the arrival of the Carabinieri. Truly a surreal and unworthy situation,” says Elvira de Santis, vice president of the United Movement for San Severo. Her report, accompanied by photographic and video images, was sent to the Social Health Commission of the Municipality of San Severo, chaired by Enrico Pennacchio. Unanimously, all those present voted in favor of sending a pec to the Health Directorate of ASL Foggia, informing the hospital of what happened; a prompt restoration of normality in the reception of patients in the hospital waiting room was also requested, which needs to be sanitized, painted and made safe, given that there are various broken things, such as the entrance door.

Elvira de Santis, vice president of the United Movement for San Severo

