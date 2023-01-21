authorities of Venezuela and Colombia They reviewed the progress in the bilateral trade relationship this Friday, during a meeting in Caracas, where a delegation from the Andean country, headed by the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Germán Umaña, is visiting.

The Venezuelan state channel VTV, which broadcast images of the meeting, indicated that the authorities of both countries made “monitoring of progress in the binational trade relationship”while they proposed to develop “a work plan in various areas, strengthen cooperation and promote commercial dynamism.”

“Colombia and Venezuela seek to advance in the reestablishment of commercial relations with the review of projects and investment agreements through the development of technical work groups,” said VTV.

The Venezuelan delegation, led by the executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, was made up of the Minister of Agriculture, Wilmar Castro; the superintendent of the Integrated Customs and Tax Administration Service (Seniat), José David Cabello; and the Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Promotion, Johann Álvarez.

On behalf of Colombia, in addition to Umaña, the Vice Minister of Foreign Trade, Luis Felipe Quintero, and the Director of Foreign Trade, Luis Fernando Fuentes, participated.

On January 7, the presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, They held a meeting in Caracas, where they reviewed an agreement for the promotion and protection of cross-border investments and agreed on the full opening of the border for the international transport of goods and passengers, either in public service or in private vehicles.

Both countries resumed their diplomatic relations, broken in 2019, after Petro came to power in the Andean nation last August, a process that has advanced with the reopening of the border in September, after seven years closed to vehicular traffic, and with the reactivation of the air connection in November.