It’s a Milan out of breath, the one that arrives at the break for the World Cup. But it is also a Milan capable of achieving the double objective that Stefano Pioli and the management had set: to show up in mid-November still in the running for the Scudetto and with qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League in the pocket. Giroud has been the driving force up to now, together with two tested couples: Tonali-Bennacer and Hernandez-Leao. The out of tune notes come mainly from some purchases in the summer market: De Ketelaere, Origi and Adli in particular. But it’s early to draw definitive conclusions, these are just votes and judgments (almost) at the halfway point. Without a vote Mirante, Florenzi, Bakayoko, Ibrahimovic and Lazetic.