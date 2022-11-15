Home Sports Milan, the report cards of the Gazzetta before the World Cup break
Sports

Milan, the report cards of the Gazzetta before the World Cup break

by admin
Milan, the report cards of the Gazzetta before the World Cup break

The judgments after the first 21 official matches: Theo and Leao always overwhelming on the left, Adli is a flop for now

It’s a Milan out of breath, the one that arrives at the break for the World Cup. But it is also a Milan capable of achieving the double objective that Stefano Pioli and the management had set: to show up in mid-November still in the running for the Scudetto and with qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League in the pocket. Giroud has been the driving force up to now, together with two tested couples: Tonali-Bennacer and Hernandez-Leao. The out of tune notes come mainly from some purchases in the summer market: De Ketelaere, Origi and Adli in particular. But it’s early to draw definitive conclusions, these are just votes and judgments (almost) at the halfway point. Without a vote Mirante, Florenzi, Bakayoko, Ibrahimovic and Lazetic.

See also  The Golden Collar for Coni's sporting merit at Cagliari

You may also like

Inter, the report cards of the Gazzetta at...

Albania-Italy, Reja: “I’d like to get a positive...

Cycling, Colbrelli: ‘I still have a lot to...

From Totti and Ronaldinho to Elmas and Nzola:...

Atp Finals, in Turin also the “Maestre”, wives...

Mondiali Qatar 2022: Ecuador renounces Castillo

Cristiano Ronaldo, the odds on the next team...

Sports judge: Mourinho, 2 days of disqualification

The stadiums of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Fantasy World Championship: how to register for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy