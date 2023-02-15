The words of the Rossoneri coach after the victory in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16: “We worked as a team and beat a very strong opponent. It’s only the first step, but this performance gives us confidence for the next round, which would be very important. We created too high expectations: we had a long break, but now the players have found their smiles and we’re healed. De Ketelaere? Too bad, I told him he would score” MILAN-TOTTENHAM 1-0: GOL E HIGHLIGHTS

A convincing performance and a victory that gives confidence in view of the rest of the season and the return match, which the Milan can deal with two results out of three available. after the1-0 in the first leg of the round of 16 of Champions League against the Tottenham, Stephen Pioli he can only be satisfied: “We played a good game against a very strong opponent – the Rossoneri coach told a Sky Sport -, Tottenham are a solid, physical team with quality. We worked very well as a teammaybe we could have dribbled better in the second half, but we did a lot of positive things. But this is only the first stepthe return will be a difficult task but this performance gives us confidence to go through this roundthat would be very important to us.”

“Pause too long, but now the smile is back. For me we are healed” see also

The highlights of Milan-Tottenham 1-0 Pioli then spoke about his team’s attitude and the state of form: after the last two victories between the championship and the Champions League, the darkest phase seems to have passed. “We have been aggressive for most of the match ed that’s what we want to do – explained the Milan coach – because at certain levels you have to play like this. We had a break that was too long for our qualitiesnow we are recovering and the players are smiling again and to be lighter. We weren’t used to meeting all these expectations that we created for ourselves, is not the responsibility of anyone outside. We won a championship and for many it was the first championship. We left to win another oneit’s already difficult for teams that are used to it and it was probably too difficult for us. We were a bit despondent, morale is better now and I think the team will return to playing football that we like. From what I see, Milan is healed, I see the right attitudes, then results are needed. We are considered a great team and it is right that so much is expected of us.” See also Peppino Prisco, the famous phrases line by line

“I was hoping De Ketelaere would score. Thiaw keeps growing” Closing on some singles, Pioli spoke above all of De Ketelaere and Thiaw, who had the opportunity to close the accounts in the second half: “De Ketelaere needed more time than what we thought to enter, to understand how to play in Italy. He is now physically and mentally fine. Clearly I was hoping he would score both for the score and for him, in fact, I told him he would score. But the goal will come, he will find space and give us satisfaction. With regard to Thiawhis it has always worked very well. I say that for those who don’t give up and believe in it, the results will come. Even when she didn’t play, she always worked with total attention and availability. The club has invested in talented young people, unfortunately foreigners don’t always manage to make it right away. For example, Kalul took some time, Leao himself needed his path, but the guys who arrived never lacked confidence.”

champions The report cards of Milan-Tottenham 1-0 Milan beat Tottenham in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League with a goal from Brahim Diaz. The best and worst of the match in Andrea Marinozzi’s report cards REPORT AND HIGHLIGHTS