Milan, when will Maignan return? The first objective is Lazio

This morning the environment Milan he finally sketched out a smile. The draw in the Champions League against Newcastle it’s still burning, the three points that didn’t arrive due to the many wasted opportunities would have been vital both for the group standings and for quickly forgetting the disappointment of the derby. But the mockery more atrocious it could have come from Mike Maignan, the goalkeeper left due to injury 10 minutes before the end of the match. Instead, the first tests ruled out injuries. The French “reported a resentment ai flexor muscles from the thigh left“, communicates the Rossoneri club. “The MRI performed this morning ruled out injuries. The clinical evolution will come monitored daily“.

A good news for Pioli and the Rossoneri. Which they now hope to recover presto the goalkeeper. In fact, Milan’s statement does not suggest a long stopbut it is equally true that the evolution of muscle strain must be monitored day after day. And, also given Maignan’s precedent, the caution it will be a must. The club covered itself this summer by taking Sportiellowho will probably start against Verona e Cagliari. Maignan aims to return on Saturday 30 September in the delicate match against Lazio.

