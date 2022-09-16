Another round, another sold out. San Siro travels towards a full house for the match against Napoli on Sunday evening. It will be the fourth full house in the league after those seen with Udinese, Bologna and of course Inter. In between, the Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb won 3-1, where more than 60,000 fans were present.

Enthusiasm

—

At the moment 67,000 tickets have already been sold, but other tickets are still available. Since May 15 – the day of the last home game last year before celebrating the Scudetto – nothing has changed at San Siro. The Milan fans want to be heard. And in the league, Milan have not lost for 22 straight games. It is the best streak still open in the top five championships in Europe. During the season, moreover, the boys from Pioli are also unbeaten in the Champions League, first in the group with 4 points in two games. In Serie A they have collected four wins and two draws (Atalanta, Sassuolo). The charge of the 70,000 has been fundamental so far. A bit like the end of last year, when the public compacted and went straight to the sound of sold out until the championship victory. Nothing has changed.