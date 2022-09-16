Davide Casaleggio harshly attacks Giuseppe Conte, on the story of the alleged financing from Venezuela of Chavez-Maduro to Gianroberto Casaleggio – financing that Davide Casaleggio has always denied, suing the Spanish newspaper that first spread the news by reporting a document of the Spanish secret services.

But now Casaleggio claims that Conte had a role in that story. A few days after the vote on 25 September, with a video on Facebook, the son of the co-founder of the M5S attacks the leader of the Movement, the people’s advocate: «He had this document for over a year, he said nothing. He pretended nothing had happened ». And there is a doubt, among other things, that behind that case there was the will to change the course of the 5 Star Movement. «I have to tell you about a serious event that happened in this legislature. Many of you will know it as the “Venezuela case”. An infamy that was conducted against my father – begins Casaleggio – Well, in recent years I have conducted various researches and this has allowed me to get an idea of ​​what happened. And also of which are the actors who have been involved in this affair. Even the Italian secret services, even people in the Italian government have been involved in this affair. I hoped that justice had already run its course by the end of this term, but it did not. I think it is therefore important to share some information publicly ». “Many of you will remember the ‘Venezuela case’ because it ended up in all the newspapers. All the televisions, all the in-depth investigations on television spoke of the “Venezuela case”. A briefcase with 3.5 million dollars – recalls Davide Casaleggio – which would have arrived in the hands of my father to change the course of the ideas of the Italian government through the 5 Star Movement which at the time – we talk about 2010 at least from the story told – he was out of Parliament, out of the Government and therefore basically we are talking about an unrealistic story, which however many newspapers have married anyway. But what have I discovered over the years? Well, first of all the times. This false document reached the Spanish newspaper, which then published it, just as the political leader of the 5 Star Movement had resigned. A delicate moment for the 5 Star Movement. The investigation comes out in the newspaper six months later. Just at the moment when we are discussing whether or not to vote for the political leader who was to be revoked. Just in that period in which – as many of you will remember – I supported the need to make a vote open to multiple candidates with the vote of the members, in order to have a new political leader ».

«This never happened – remarks Casaleggio – because in the meantime the statute has been changed. Basically a single candidate was nominated, which was eventually ratified by some members. Now this regarding the timing. Who, on the other hand, was aware of this document before it arrived in the hands of the Spanish journalist? Well, this document had been in the drawer of the Italian government for a year already. Among other things, before its publication, on April 27, 2019, the Italian secret services holding this document go to Giuseppe Conte – supports the sheet of the co-founder of the M5S – given the gravity of the fact reported by the document and submit it for its evaluation. What was done? Nothing”. “There was no investigation into a fact that could actually be very serious, we are talking about corruption, money laundering, trying to pay a political force to induce the government to do something for a foreign country. It is something very serious but the Prime Minister at the time did nothing. He didn’t do anything the other way either. If he thought this document was false, it was a clear slander. An attempted slander because the document was secret at the time, but he did nothing even when this document hit the newspapers. All the Italian newspapers have talked about it and Conte waited two days to make his statement in which he basically pretended not to know anything ».

“Now all this was going out, and the government? Nothing. Conte who had this document for over a year, said nothing. He pretended nothing happened. Now I hope that in the next government, that in the next legislature, all the people who will have anything to do with the secret services: both the people who will control the secret services, and the people who will manage them, have a sense of the state. Because I do not tolerate people who cannot defend themselves from getting muddy. I do not tolerate my father getting muddy. And so I hope that there will be clarity on an operation of public slander that was carried out against my father ».