Milik, the Polish, 28, from Marseille to Juventus: diet, training

Milik, the Polish, 28, from Marseille to Juventus: diet, training

Arek Milik is only 28 years old and yet he seems to have lived several lives. The one in Poland, the one in Holland, the one in Naples, the one in Marseille and now he is ready for the new adventure at Juventus. A highly valued striker, he had to deal with two serious knee injuries which, in part, affected his performance. Precisely for this reason, over the years, his physique has changed and also the approach to work: Milik always does a specific and preventive training and its motto, as can also be seen from social networks, is: “Sweat, sweat“. He never spares, the physique is leaner than before to be more agile and over the years he has strengthened the muscular work on the upper body.

