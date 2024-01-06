Home » Milwaukee Brewers AGREED with Austin Nola
Sports

Milwaukee Brewers AGREED with Austin Nola

by admin
Milwaukee Brewers AGREED with Austin Nola

The Milwaukee Brewers are making moves in the offseason to strengthen their team for the 2024 season. After leading the National League Central Division in 2023, the team is looking to build on their success with new helmsman Pat Murphy at the helm.

One area of focus for the Brewers is the catcher position, and they have made a move to address this by signing Austin Nola to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Spring Training. Nola will provide depth at the position and will compete with Eric Haase and Jeferson Quero for a spot on the big team.

In the 2023 season, Nola had a .146 average with one home run and eight RBIs in 52 games. Over his five years in the league, he has a .249 batting average with 24 home runs, 136 RBIs, and an OPS of .696.

The Brewers’ efforts to strengthen their team show their commitment to remaining competitive in the upcoming season. With Nola’s signing, the team is making moves to position themselves for success in 2024.

See also  European preliminaries-Arnold World Pokane shoots England to beat Malta 4-0_Sports_CCTV.com

You may also like

Gmunden wins the duel of the pursuers

Jorge Fossati’s first test! Peru would play against...

scores the penalty and throws the ball against...

injured again, Rafael Nadal withdraws from the Australian...

The first coach after the Special Football Commission...

Only a draw for Roma. Juventus screams in...

If we score a breakthrough goal, they won’t...

A year without Vialli, much more than a...

Serie A: Inter win the half-season championship, Juventus...

Tour: Calm and serenity pave the way for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy