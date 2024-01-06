Pedro Moreno: The Televisa Actor Turned Bricklayer in the US

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many Mexican artists found themselves without work and turned to other professions to generate income. This unexpected career change surprised many of their fans, who were accustomed to seeing them in recording studios and on glamorous red carpets. One such artist is Pedro Moreno, a beloved actor from Televisa, who recently revealed in an interview that he worked as a bricklayer in the United States during the pandemic, alongside his acting career. Moreno expressed his excitement and great interest in construction, stating that it is a beautiful and rewarding profession. He also spoke out against the prejudices surrounding this line of work, both in Mexico and the U.S. Moreno shared that he is currently working on several construction projects in Florida, and sees this as a potential long-term plan. Born in Cuba, Moreno moved to the United States at the age of 20 and began his acting career in Miami. He later joined Televisa and has appeared in numerous telenovelas. His unexpected shift into construction shows the resilience and adaptability of artists during challenging times.

