The Milwaukee Bucks, who had taken the lead in the Eastern Conference on Monday, won at the Brooklyn Nets (118-104) on Tuesday in the NBA regular season. They thus signed a 15th consecutive victory. The Bucks also reunited with star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who injured his right knee last Friday. For his return, the “Greek Freak” scored 33 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.