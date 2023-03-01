The Milwaukee Bucks, who had taken the lead in the Eastern Conference on Monday, won at the Brooklyn Nets (118-104) on Tuesday in the NBA regular season. They thus signed a 15th consecutive victory. The Bucks also reunited with star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who injured his right knee last Friday. For his return, the “Greek Freak” scored 33 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
The Denver Nuggets, who lead the Western Conference, beat the Houston Rockets (133-112). Nikola Jokic scored the 100th triple-double of his NBA career, with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Another player to have achieved a triple-double on Tuesday: Ja Morant (39 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists). And Memphis won against the Los Angeles Lakers (121-109). Sacramento beat Oklahoma City (123-117).
More information to follow…