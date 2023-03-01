Home World TLC, Assoprovider elects Gianbattista Frontera new president
World

TLC, Assoprovider elects Gianbattista Frontera new president

by admin
TLC, Assoprovider elects Gianbattista Frontera new president

Change at the top for the association of proximity operators

Change at the top of the board of directors of Assoprovider, the association of proximity operators, which brings together over 250 companies belonging to the Internet and connectivity services sector.

The new president elected in the assembly, held in Rome, is Gianbattista Fronteraone of the historical and founding members of Assoprovider: “I am honored by the trust that has been placed in me and I know that I am succeeding Dino Bortolotto, who has masterfully led the association over the years to conquer many goals. I am convinced that, thanks to the cohesion of the new management, we will be able to continue the long tradition of battles of Assoprovider, which has always been committed to creating a fairer telecommunications market with more development opportunities for businesses and citizens”explains Frontera.

Marcello Cama, Netlab Srl, was confirmed in the new board of directors as vice president, a position he holds with Antonella Oliviero, Consulservice Srl. Matteo Fici, TGlobal Srl, was confirmed as treasurer.

Here is the composition of the new board of directors:

  • Gianbattista Frontera, TLC Consultant, President
  • Antonella Oliviero – CONSULSERVICE SRL, vice president
  • Marcello Cama, NETLAB SRL, vice president
  • Matteo Fici, TGLOBAL SRL, treasurer
  • Alessio Cecchi, QXBOXMAIL SRL, adviser
  • Antonio Aprea, NOWTECH SRL, director
  • Davide Gelardi, WT SRLS, director
  • Gilberto Di Maccio, EHINET SRL, director
  • Massimiliano Fava, MICROSERVIZI SRL, director

See also  Ukraine, here are the Azovstal survivors: commanders, rugby champions, photographers, field nurses

You may also like

daily horoscope for March 1 | Fun

After Palermo-Ternana, Lanna “I thought I’d win it,...

Sure enough, the United States and Germany quarreled|Biden|Ukraine_NetEase...

Cinisello Balsamo (Milan), stabs his wife in the...

Chinese horoscope for March 2023 | Magazine |...

Alec Baldwin is being sued by three crew...

UNRAE / Trailers and semi-trailers market growth in...

today’s horoscope, Wednesday March 1st

Ukraine-Russia war, the live news of March 1...

Nives Celzijus pulled out her thong | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy