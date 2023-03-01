Change at the top for the association of proximity operators

Change at the top of the board of directors of Assoprovider, the association of proximity operators, which brings together over 250 companies belonging to the Internet and connectivity services sector.

The new president elected in the assembly, held in Rome, is Gianbattista Fronteraone of the historical and founding members of Assoprovider: “I am honored by the trust that has been placed in me and I know that I am succeeding Dino Bortolotto, who has masterfully led the association over the years to conquer many goals. I am convinced that, thanks to the cohesion of the new management, we will be able to continue the long tradition of battles of Assoprovider, which has always been committed to creating a fairer telecommunications market with more development opportunities for businesses and citizens”explains Frontera.

Marcello Cama, Netlab Srl, was confirmed in the new board of directors as vice president, a position he holds with Antonella Oliviero, Consulservice Srl. Matteo Fici, TGlobal Srl, was confirmed as treasurer.

Here is the composition of the new board of directors:

Gianbattista Frontera, TLC Consultant, President

Antonella Oliviero – CONSULSERVICE SRL, vice president

Marcello Cama, NETLAB SRL, vice president

Matteo Fici, TGLOBAL SRL, treasurer

Alessio Cecchi, QXBOXMAIL SRL, adviser

Antonio Aprea, NOWTECH SRL, director

Davide Gelardi, WT SRLS, director

Gilberto Di Maccio, EHINET SRL, director

Massimiliano Fava, MICROSERVIZI SRL, director