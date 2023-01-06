Home Sports Mingji revealed the progress of thick eyebrow recovery: running training has been carried out and the next step is to try to jump – yqqlm
Sports

Mingji revealed the progress of thick eyebrow recovery: running training has been carried out and the next step is to try to jump – yqqlm

by admin
Mingji revealed the progress of thick eyebrow recovery: running training has been carried out and the next step is to try to jump – yqqlm

Original title: Mingji revealed the progress of thick eyebrow recovery: running training has been carried out and the next step is to try jumping

On January 5th, Beijing time, according to the well-known basketball reporter Woj in the program, Nongmei is currently recovering from his injury very well. He has already done some running training, and the next step is to conduct a jump test.

Woj said on the show: “I was told that Davies is recovering well, he is not feeling any pain at the moment, he has done some running training, I have been told that his next step is to jump, come on. Look at how the foot is doing. Needless to say, he’s recovering well.”

In previous interviews, Nong Mei also said that the current pain has been greatly reduced. Because the injury appeared during the season, Nongmei had to choose conservative treatment for the right foot injury. He said that it is possible to choose to undergo surgery to remove the bone spur during the offseason.

So far, Nongmei has played 25 games this season, averaging 33.4 minutes per game, scoring 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals.

According to statistics, since the thick eyebrow was injured in the game against the Nuggets on December 17, the Lakers have 5 wins and 4 losses during James’ single-core leadership.

So far this season, the Lakers have 16 wins and 21 losses, ranking 13th in the Western Conference. At 11:00 this morning, the Lakers will play against the Heat at home.

See also  National football coach: I hope fans can see a Chinese team that fights to the end and runs to the end – yqqlm

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Alpine skiing, dead Rosi Mittermaier, two Olympic gold...

Hornets official announced that Oubre has undergone left...

Juninho, what an attack on Garcia: “The worst...

Brazil, Avenida Rei Pelé inaugurated in Rio in...

The second stage of the National Taekwondo Championships...

Fiorentina-Sassuolo odds: score 1 first half at 2.30

Tottenham beat Crystal Palace to stop the decline,...

Sky confirms the news of Fcinter1908: Inter, taken...

Zhu Lin defeated Venus Venus in Auckland Women’s...

Martinique footballer arrested in France with 100 kg...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy