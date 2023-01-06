Original title: Mingji revealed the progress of thick eyebrow recovery: running training has been carried out and the next step is to try jumping

On January 5th, Beijing time, according to the well-known basketball reporter Woj in the program, Nongmei is currently recovering from his injury very well. He has already done some running training, and the next step is to conduct a jump test.

Woj said on the show: “I was told that Davies is recovering well, he is not feeling any pain at the moment, he has done some running training, I have been told that his next step is to jump, come on. Look at how the foot is doing. Needless to say, he’s recovering well.”

In previous interviews, Nong Mei also said that the current pain has been greatly reduced. Because the injury appeared during the season, Nongmei had to choose conservative treatment for the right foot injury. He said that it is possible to choose to undergo surgery to remove the bone spur during the offseason.

So far, Nongmei has played 25 games this season, averaging 33.4 minutes per game, scoring 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals.

According to statistics, since the thick eyebrow was injured in the game against the Nuggets on December 17, the Lakers have 5 wins and 4 losses during James’ single-core leadership.

So far this season, the Lakers have 16 wins and 21 losses, ranking 13th in the Western Conference. At 11:00 this morning, the Lakers will play against the Heat at home.

