Minimum wage procedure: FC Bayern has to pay a large amount in arrears

Status: 06/15/2023 10:19 a.m

FC Bayern has paid employees in the youth academy too little for years. Customs determined that the procedure has now been completed.

FC Bayern Munich has to pay a six-figure amount to customs due to years of unpaid social benefits. The main customs office in Munich had “issued a confiscation order of around 200,000 euros” against the German record champions, a spokesman said.

In addition, the evaded social security contributions and late payment surcharges of around 45,500 euros would be demanded, according to the customs announcement. FC Bayern München AG is said to have employed and paid workers on a €450 basis between November 2016 and November 2021, although their actual employment is said to have been far higher. The practices became known through “Sport inside” research.

No minimum wage in the NLZ

According to customs, the club should not have paid a minimum wage in its youth academy. In addition, the working hours were not recorded correctly or completely. Employees would have worked significantly more hours than agreed. As a result, the valid minimum wages were not paid and social security regulations were disregarded.

The Bavarians announced that the association on campus had already taken structural precautions in autumn 2020 to avoid falling below the minimum wage in the future. Since July 2021 there have been no minor employees in the youth teams. “It was never the intention of FC Bayern München AG to withhold employees from their legitimate wages,” it said. The administrative offense proceedings have now been finally concluded.

