Udinese market – Zeegelaar’s future decided / Here’s where it will go

In these hours the future of Dutch footballer Marvin Zeegelaar has been decided. Here’s all the latest on his possible new path

Marvin Zeegelaar will not renew his contract with the Juventus team. The footballer who arrived last March to cover the holes left by many injured defenders such as Enzo Ebosse, has decided in agreement with the club not to extend his stay at Juventus. Definitely a choice that provides for another move into the defensive zone for the Friuli Venezia Giulia club. To date it is difficult to predict who the new defender will be, but with absolute certainty we can say that it will not be Marvin. Let’s see all the details on the umpteenth marriage between the club and the footballer who has always been in the Pozzo family’s circle.

On March 7 it was made official the third marriage between Marvin and the Friulian team. Unlike the first two, in this case everyone was aware that his call had only come to deal with all the possible absences that there have been in this last period. Unfortunately Marvin failed to make an impact in his seven appearances for the club. Indeed, in the only game in which he made himself dangerous in the offensive zone and also found the goal (against Salernitana) he was sent off in the final match for a rather useless foul against the spring Iervolino. Now we just have to find out what it could be his new club.

The next call — See also United States and Mexico have made an agreement to manage the flows of migrants from May 11, when the disputed rules introduced by Trump will expire Difficult to make predictions about Marvin. We are talking about a player who has traveled all over Europe and has never set limits. Most likely she will try to return to his homeland: the Netherlands. We’ll see if any team is interested in the performance of the player who still has several years of career ahead of him. We are talking about a defender who is still 32 years old and consequently can give various performances at a high level. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss Lovric’s statements on this season. The words of the Slovenian midfielder <<

June 15 – 08:53

