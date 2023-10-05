Minnesota Twins Look to Break Postseason Drought Against Former Player, Jose Berrios

Twins Aim to Win Their First Postseason Series in Over Two Decades

The Minnesota Twins have finally broken their 18-game losing streak in playoff games, giving them a glimmer of hope for their first postseason series victory in more than 20 years. With the advantage of playing on their home field, the Twins are determined to settle the match and advance in the playoffs. However, they face a tough challenge in the form of their former team member, Jose Berrios.

In Game 2 of the American League wild card series, the Twins will go head-to-head against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Twins, who finished the regular season with an 87-75 record, secured a 3-1 victory in the first game of the series, thanks to Royce Lewis’ outstanding performance with two home runs.

On the other hand, the Blue Jays, with a regular season record of 89-73, are under pressure to win and force a decisive third game. The Twins, determined not to let that happen, strive to secure their first playoff series victory since 2002 when they defeated the Oakland Athletics in the American League Division Series.

This matchup will be the eighth time the Twins and Blue Jays meet this season, with the Twins holding a slight advantage with a 4-3 lead in the season series.

One of the highlights of the game will be the reunion between the Twins and their former pitcher, Jose Berrios. Berrios, who will be on the mound for the Blue Jays, had a solid season with an 11-12 record and a 3.65 ERA in 32 starts. Although Berrios is no stranger to Target Field, having spent six seasons with the Twins, this will be his first playoff appearance against his former team. In his previous five starts against the Twins, Berrios recorded three wins and a 4.03 ERA.

The Twins’ Sonny Gray will be Berrios’ opposing pitcher. Gray had an impressive regular season, going 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA in 32 starts and striking out 183 batters. The 33-year-old pitcher finished the regular season strong, with a 1.54 ERA in his last seven starts. Gray has had some experience facing the Twins in the past, with a 4-4 record and a 2.91 ERA in 15 career appearances against Minnesota. This will be Gray’s first playoff start since 2017, during which he had a 0-2 record and a 2.95 ERA with the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees.

Both teams are expected to bring their A-game to the field as they battle it out in this crucial matchup. The Twins will be banking on their winning streak and home-field advantage, while the Blue Jays will be eager to extend the series to a third game. Baseball fans can expect an intense and exciting showdown between these two teams.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

