Miroslav Mihajlovic in the footsteps of father Sinisa. The son of the unforgettable Serbian champion and coach who left us in December 2022 entered the cadres of the Roman club of Urbetevere as a technical collaborator of the youth teams.

the experiences

Miroslav, 22, one of Sinisa’s six children, has already had experience in football playing in the Lazio youth team, in Tor di Quinto and for a short time in the Primavera of Sampdoria before dedicating himself to his studies. But without ever abandoning the passion for football that today leads him to a historic Roman club where he officially begins his journey to become a coach.