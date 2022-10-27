It was necessary to win and it was done. Inter beat Viktoria Plzen 4-0 and made the next match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich useless for qualification purposes, reaching the Champions League round of 16 with one round to spare. Mkhitaryan opens the scoring with a header, then it is Dzeko who completes the work at the turn of the interval. Seven minutes of the game, more recovery, also for Lukaku: he hadn’t played since the end of August, from the third day of the championship and Giuseppe Meazza welcomed him with a welcome back roar. He, as a thank you, responded with a goal about three minutes after he entered the field: a very sweet evening for the Inter fans.