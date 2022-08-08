It will not be the parade of NBA world stars that annually enchants the world of basketball, but also the All Star Game of the MLS is a fixed appointment for lovers of soccer . In fact, today begins the summer event that no lover of stars and stripes football can miss and which will have as its main event the classic match with the strongest in the league in a challenge with the counterparts of the Mexican league. The world of token fans, in this context, has given away five tickets for the Tuesday appointment, or the Skills Challenge .

How does it work

It is a series of skills challenges always between representatives of the leagues of the USA and Mexico, with cash prizes up for grabs that will be donated to charity. Five, in addition to the tickets, are also the tests: that of shooting with targets of different value, that of technique and ball control, that of cross and volley with votes for style and creativity, that of passing with head-to-head challenges. head and finally the final one, the duel with hits of crossbars. The theater will be the Allianz Field in Saint Paul, home of Minnesota United, and to apply for coupons you must follow the Twitter page Partners USAshare the announcement post and tag another user that you would like to take with you.