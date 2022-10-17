The symbol of victory is a thought due: “The belt is no longer with me. I decided to leave it in the old dental practice founded in Rome by my grandfather. I owe it to him, he has done so much for us”. Michele Martignoni, rising star of Italian MMA, tells and gets excited. Born in 1996, a few days ago he became the new bantamweight champion of Cage Warriors, the European promotion that launched Conor McGregor into orbit, beating Dominique Wooding. In the capital, at his home. The culmination of a journey. “The first step towards new goals. It is a success built during the camp and in my head, I was able to project all the work of the last months into the octagon. From injuries in preparation to suffering during weight cutting, I understand the ‘importance of the result thinking back to what has been done to get here. Much credit goes to coach Carfagna and my team, Aurora Mma. Now I enjoy a few days of tranquility together with the people who love me “.