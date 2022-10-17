PERUGIA – If that drawer of memory with the label “TV series” had not opened at the right time, the happy ending of an urban fairy tale would now sound in the tones of tragedy. “I saved an eight-year-old boy at school thanks to the clearing maneuver that I had seen practiced in the television series Grey’s Anatomy”, says on the phone Flavia Napolitano, teacher in a primary school on the outskirts of Perugia.

The