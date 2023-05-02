Modena turns 111: here is the virtual museum

Modena Football Club turns 111: for the occasion it has created a virtual space for fans to relive the many emotions experienced in these years of history

On 20 April, Modena FC blew out 111 candles and decided to celebrate this important milestone together with their fans through a virtual journey through the pages of its history, reviving the most important stages.

There is behind this innovative project Johannesan Experiential Technology Company, currently Gold sponsor of the Club, which has created a fan engagement initiative through the installation of a Virtual Museum, in collaboration with the research laboratory of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Lapis who designed the virtual environments, to make canary fans relive the many emotions experienced in all these years.

The Structure of the Museum and the modalities of engagement

The virtual museum of Modena FC is divided into six areas: it starts from the foundation of the Club, in 1912; in between there is the victory of the Super cup in Serie C, up to the return to Serie B.

The welcome message at the museum entrance is from the President Charles Rivetti. In each area, there are historical memorabilia representative of the Club and of the players who have made its history such as pennants, brochures, shirts, boots and balls.

The goal is to create an interactive, totally personalized and navigable museum experience, where the visitor can immerse himself, moving 360 degrees to discover the contents of the boxes of the different eras and interact with the memorabilia present in each one, retracing the stages that marked the history of the club.

Il Modenathrough this initiative, wants to focus attention on the history of its club, making its fans proud of their city of origin: in fact, the virtual museum simultaneously represents innovation towards changing times and a reminder of times gone by.

The museum represents the combination between history and reality with an eye to the past and an eye to the future.

This initiative is a further example of a strategy by fan engagement which allows fans to make their relationship with the club deeper and more interactive. Focusing on increasingly exclusive and immersive collateral content, the Sport Industry can leverage the sense of belonging that sports enthusiasts feel for their team and exploit it in their favor to convey contents full of value not only for themselves, but also for all stakeholders that gravitate around the club.

A fan engagement strategy based on exclusive content is essential for all operators in the sports world, as they are faced with an ever-evolving entertainment market, which is becoming increasingly vast and competitive. Technology offers numerous opportunities to create innovative new ways to emerge, but we need to act early.

It’s time to seize these opportunities to create added value for one’s consolidated supporters and those to be acquired and positioned in a unique and recognizable way on the market.

