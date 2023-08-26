Bronny James Recovers from Heart Attack, Future in NBA Uncertain

Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is safe and recovering after suffering a sudden heart attack during a practice with the University of Southern California Trojans. The reason for the incident has now been discovered to be a congenital heart defect.

According to a statement from the LeBron James family spokesman, doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the Mayo Clinic, and the Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center detected the defect and concluded that it can be treated. This is great news for Bronny, who is expected to return to physical activity in the near future.

Bronny’s evaluating physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center was Dr. Merije Chukumerike, while subsequent evaluations at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center were led by Michael J. Ackerman, MD, and Matthew W. Martinez, MD.

The James family has requested privacy during this time and will be responsible for providing updates on Bronny’s health status to the media.

In terms of his basketball future, Bronny James was expected to spend only one year with the USC Trojans before entering the NBA Draft for the 2024 season. However, due to his recent health scare, there is now uncertainty surrounding his plans.

The Trojans’ roster is still strong, with talented players like Isaiah Collier, DJ Rodman, and captain Boogie Ellis. The team also had a successful tour in Europe over the summer, winning against Serbian Mega MIS twice and Montenegrin KK SC Derby once.

As Bronny continues his recovery and treatment, basketball fans will eagerly await news about his future in the sport.