The Toyota Tacoma: The Most Economical Pickup Option in the US Market

Toyota Tacoma: The Economical Pick-Up Option in the US

Although Toyota offers the Hilux and Tacoma exclusively in Mexico, customers in the United States and our region have been deprived of this option. However, let’s shift our focus to the Tacoma North American edition, which happens to be the most economical pick-up in its line. This is particularly significant considering that there are other higher-end models such as the Tundra and the hybrid Tundra.

The Toyota Tacoma comes in RS, TRD, and Limited versions. All variants are equipped with a 3.5 V6 engine, boasting 24 valves that generate an impressive 278 horsepower and 359 Nm of torque. This powertrain is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and 4WD capability.

With a length of 5.39 meters, width of 1.91 meters, height of 1.79 meters, and a wheelbase of 3.23 meters, the Tacoma is a compact yet spacious pick-up truck. Its cargo bed can handle up to 523 kg, while it has a towing capacity of 2,900 kg.

Inside the Tacoma, you’ll find comfortable cloth seats, wireless charging for mobile devices, a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a multimedia system with an 8-inch screen compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The JBL audio system with six speakers further enhances the immersive driving experience.

In terms of safety, Toyota has not compromised. The Tacoma is equipped with front, side, curtain, and knee airbags for both the driver and front passenger. The vehicle also features rear-mounted parking sensors, stability and traction control, a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, tire pressure monitoring, and other driving aids.

Looking at pricing, the official Toyota website states that the starting price for the Tacoma range in the United States is $34,865, with the Limited version reaching up to $44,430.

While it’s unfortunate that the Hilux is not offered in the US and our region, the Tacoma offers a compelling alternative. With its powerful engine, spacious interior, and advanced safety features, it’s no wonder the Toyota Tacoma is a popular choice for pick-up enthusiasts.

