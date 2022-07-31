Home Sports Modern Penthatlon, gold medal for the blue Elena Micheli and enters history
Elena Micheli was awarded the gold medal at the Modern Pentathlon World Championships, taking place in Alexandria, Egypt, and makes history.

The blue athlete of the Carabinieri Sports Center, already silver medal in 2019 and twice on the podium in the World Cup this season (first in Cairo and second in Budapest) achieved the feat 17 years after Claudia Corsini, the only other Italian athlete to having won the world title in 2005.

Behind Micheli the Hungarian Michelle Gulyas finished, bronze to the Turkish athlete Ilke Ozyuksel.

