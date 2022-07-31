The epidemic curve in Italy is still decreasing. Today there are 49,571 new Covid cases, against 54,088 yesterday but above all the 68,170 of last Saturday. The swabs carried out are 290,013 (yesterday 281,658) with a positivity rate that drops from 19.2% to 17.1%. There are 121 deaths in the last 24 hours (yesterday 244): 172,003 victims since the beginning of the pandemic.

Intensive care is decreasing, 18 fewer (yesterday -6): in all there are 382 with 28 admissions that day. The number of ordinary hospitalizations also decreases: they are 166 fewer (yesterday -143), for a total of 10,602. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Pregliasco, from now on downward curve: many deaths confirm the link with the virus

“I would say that we are at the top of the growth curve” of Covid-19 cases, “perhaps in a phase of stagnation but next week, we will hopefully have a decrease. Unfortunately we have learned that the worst parameters, in particular that of mortality, I am always a fortnight late, and in this regard I want to underline the fact that this data reaffirms that the virus has to do with these deaths, whereas many deniers claim that they are people who died ‘with Covid’ and not ‘for Covid’. If they had died ‘with Covid’ we would not have had to see a delay in death cases, which is instead evident “. So at beraking latest news Salute the virologist of the State University of Milan Fabrizio Pregliasco.

What should we expect for the days to come? “The month of August – replies the expert – is moving towards the best. It was obvious that the new variant” BA.2.75, the sub-lineage of Omicron 2 renamed by social networks ‘Centaurus’ “also arrived in Italy for its characteristics of diffusivity, and as we have also seen for Omicron – he explains – it could be the protagonist of a subsequent wave in the near future “.

“This confirms the wave trend, like those produced by a stone in a pond – recalls Pregliasco -. I hope, however, that the protective capacity determined by vaccination, by the necessary revaccination does not expand too much the number of susceptible subjects and the waves are to degrade “. So in August “let’s breathe a little but – he warns – let’s not let our guard down because the virus continues to circulate”.