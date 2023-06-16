Home » Monchi leaves Sevilla FC and joins Aston Villa
Sports

Monchi leaves Sevilla FC and joins Aston Villa

by admin
Monchi leaves Sevilla FC and joins Aston Villa

Sevilla FC formalized via a press release the departure of Monchi, its sporting director. Returning in 2019 after a stint at AS Roma, Monchi left the club again. Not spared by the critics after a complicated start to the season, the manager is leaving after a good end to the season which will have seen the Andalusian club lift a seventh Europa League.

The Spanish leader joins Aston Villa where he is appointed president of football operations. “I am very happy to join Aston Villa, a great project that aims for excellence. » Monchi was enthusiastic about collaborating with Unai Emery again: “I look forward to working with Unai Emery, one of the best coaches, again. »

See also  İlkay Gündoğan from Manchester City, a star in the club, but more of a follower in the national team

You may also like

Nottingham Open: Andy Murray beats Dominic Stricker to...

DFB team: Füllkrug now record scorer: “Cool, I...

«You created me, now I want to create...

Ja Morant suspended 25 games by NBA after...

Rad: When the rescue workers arrived, Gino Mäder...

Victory and draw for Barça in the premiere...

Power and CCTV failure in Montreal

In the international match against Germany: Blaszczykowski celebrates...

Canadian Grand Prix first practice ended by CCTV...

National team: “Gray clouds”: Schweinsteiger feels reminded of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy