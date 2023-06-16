Monchi leaves Sevilla FC and joins Aston Villa

Sevilla FC formalized via a press release the departure of Monchi, its sporting director. Returning in 2019 after a stint at AS Roma, Monchi left the club again. Not spared by the critics after a complicated start to the season, the manager is leaving after a good end to the season which will have seen the Andalusian club lift a seventh Europa League.
The Spanish leader joins Aston Villa where he is appointed president of football operations. “I am very happy to join Aston Villa, a great project that aims for excellence. » Monchi was enthusiastic about collaborating with Unai Emery again: “I look forward to working with Unai Emery, one of the best coaches, again. »