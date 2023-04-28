Sevilla FC snatch victory in Bilbao

Bad operation for Bilbao. After Betis’ draw, the Basques had the opportunity to take 6th place, qualifying for the Europa League Conference. Beaten by Sevilla (1-0), Athletic is three points behind European places.
In a tough game, Bilbao found the net twice, but both goals were ruled out for offside. While the two teams were heading straight for a draw, Lucas Ocampos, mowed down by Yeray Alvarez, obtained, at the very end of the match, the victory penalty which he converted in stride (90th + 2).
The Sevillians, 11th, have a fifth match without defeat in the Championship. Relegated at the end of January, the Andalusians are now closer to a qualifying place in the European Cup (8 points), than to the red zone (10 points).